Chance The Rapper Remixes The “All That” Theme Song [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper x Amir Diamond

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

“All That” was a show that a lot of millennials couldn’t live without back in the day. It was dope seeing kids our age goofing off on TV. Lori Beth, Amanda Bynes, Kenan & Kel were all of our friends (in our minds). When we heard “Fresh out the box…” we ran to the living room with our snacks in hand ready to get a good laugh in. The original theme song will continue to open up the show once it returns June 15 @ 7:30 on Nickelodeon. However, Chance the Rapper put his own little spin to it. Check it out below.

