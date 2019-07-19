Once again it’s on! 97.9 The Box and 92.1 Radio Now are teaming up to bring you one more Hot Girl Summer concert before the summer is over. Actually, THE Hot Girl Summer concert! Our Break The Internet show is back for 2019 with none other than the H-Town Hottie herself, MEGAN THEE STALLION headlining her biggest hometown concert yet!

The all-girl lineup features viral sensation DOJA CAT (“Moo”, “Tia & Tamera”) as well as rising singer Christian Paul PLUS the winner of our August On Tha Radar contest all on one stage. It’s ladies night for the summer and if you remember last year’s Break The Internet concert with Teyana Taylor and Daniel Caesar, you know it sold out quick! So get your tickets early because it’s going down.

Tickets are on sale NOW at the official Revention Music Center website or http://www.reventionmusiccenter.com/

Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat To Perform was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By Brandon Caldwell Posted July 19, 2019

