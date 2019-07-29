Monsta X Plays “Who’s Who” And Explains What Loves Means To Them! [EXCLUSIVE]

Monsta X is here! The Korean supergroup hit Houston for the latest stop on their world tour and I had the privilege of not only interviewing them but getting down to the bottom of a few things such as what do they think love means to them and who in the group is the messiest, the loudest, the kindest and more. The boys’ answers will definitely surprise you!

Watch the full interview with Monsta X below and be sure to follow Radio Now Houston on YouTube and all social media and follow me on Twitter and IG!

