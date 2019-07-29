How To Claim Your Settlement $$$ From Equifax

In 2017, an Equifax Data Breach effected 147 million people. The company is offering a settlement of $125 or 10 years of credit monitoring. Honestly, $125 doesn’t seem like enough money in return for ruining my financial future, but hey…that’s $125 I didn’t have in my pocket before so I’ll take it.

If you would like to claim your money, here is what you need to do. Personally, I feel like they are making it impossible and here is why.

CLICK HERE to see if you were effected by the breach (Note: You will need to enter your Social Security # which already makes me hesitant) Gather receipts and documents to prove losses and out of pocket expenses (Which I definitely don’t still have) CLICK HERE to file your claim.

via cnet

