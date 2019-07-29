National
HomeNational

How To Claim Your Settlement $$$ From Equifax

Equifax Headquarters

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

In 2017, an Equifax Data Breach effected 147 million people. The company is offering a settlement of $125 or 10 years of credit monitoring. Honestly, $125 doesn’t seem like enough money in return for ruining my financial future, but hey…that’s $125 I didn’t have in my pocket before so I’ll take it.

If you would like to claim your money, here is what you need to do. Personally, I feel like they are making it impossible and here is why.

  1. CLICK HERE to see if you were effected by the breach (Note: You will need to enter your Social Security # which already makes me hesitant)
  2. Gather receipts  and documents to prove losses and out of pocket expenses (Which I definitely don’t still have)
  3. CLICK HERE to file your claim.

via cnet

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 6 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close