Popular LA Burger Chain Fatburger To Expand To Houston

Fatburger is the latest California based burger chain that is making expansion plans to Houston.

The Los Angeles-based hamburger chain made famous by LA rappers and getting name-checked on Ice Cube‘s “It Was A Good Day” announced on Monday that it has partnered with Dallas-based Croft Ventures to develop 25 Fatburger restaurants in Texas. The first stores are expected to open in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

“We are thrilled to offer our delicious, homemade burgers to Texans for many years to come,” Fatburger’s Chief Executive Andy Wiederhorn said in a statement.

The original Fatburger was founded by Lovie Yancey in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. They’re known for their made-to-order gourmet hamburgers with add-ons such as bacon, onion rings, cheese, and egg. The chain is owned by the Los Angeles based FAT Brands which owns Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, and the Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. The company franchises more than 400 restaurants, including 200 Fatburger locations, worldwide.

It’ll be interesting to see how Fatburger does with In-N-Out also expanding to the Houston area and Whataburger still reigning as king. Let the Burger Wars begin.

Popular LA Burger Chain Fatburger To Expand To Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

