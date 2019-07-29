Entertainment News
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite

Fortnite World Cup Finals - Final Round

Source: Mike Stobe / Getty

Put some respect on Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf‘s name!

The 16-year-old won the Fornite World Cup in New York on Sunday and pocketed $3 million in the process, which is more than what Tiger Woods won at the Masters back in April.

“Words can’t even explain [how I feel] right now,” Giersdorf said from the Champion’s circle. “I’m just so happy. Everything I’ve done, the grind, it’s all paid off. It’s just insane.”

The crazy story even included a 13-year-old from Argentina named King who won $900,000 and shared a tender moment with his dad.

Yeah, I should have stuck to video games seriously as a kid.

