Why Did Armie Hammer Film His Son Sucking His Toes?

Over the weekend, actor Armie Hammer shared a rather disturbing video of his son sucking on his toes. Yeah, you read that right.

In case you missed it, the Call Me By Your Name star was trending over the weekend and it wasn’t for anything pleasant so to speak. Hammer found himself at the center of controversy after he filmed and then posted a brief video of his two-year-old son, Ford, with Hammer’s feet in his mouth.

“This happened for a solid 7 minutes,” the actor wrote on his Instagram Story, adding the hashtag “Foot fetish on fleek.” In the video, a woman is also overheard saying, “This is not normal.”

ARMIE HAMMER WHAT TF ARE YOU DOING POSTING THIS 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/ePhBx2E7qt — JA (@JohnWEEI) July 27, 2019

Hammer, of course, deleted the video once things got too hot but his wife, Elizabeth Sanders, responded to the backlash on social media.

“It wasn’t seven minutes,” she wrote. “More like five seconds. Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Let’s just say a LOT of people weren’t really comfortable with seeing the video on the web.

Me after seeing why #armiehammer was trending pic.twitter.com/ZGpIgicnoD — Hunter Goddard (@hunterrgoddard) July 28, 2019

I really clicked on the #ArmieHammer thinking it was him admiting his love for Timmy, but I was WRONG . SO WRONG pic.twitter.com/k2Pp0J3FSA — Chris (@Chrisflops) July 28, 2019

Checked to see why #ArmieHammer is trending and realized this is a pattern for him. pic.twitter.com/u0NUpGMU4Z — Magan (@maganslife) July 27, 2019

The entirety of Twitter after seeing why Armie Hammer is trending #armiehammer pic.twitter.com/EhlE3wHYzy — Rachael (@Rachael_r_p) July 28, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: