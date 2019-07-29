Entertainment News
Why Did Armie Hammer Film His Son Sucking His Toes?

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Over the weekend, actor Armie Hammer shared a rather disturbing video of his son sucking on his toes. Yeah, you read that right.

In case you missed it, the Call Me By Your Name star was trending over the weekend and it wasn’t for anything pleasant so to speak. Hammer found himself at the center of controversy after he filmed and then posted a brief video of his two-year-old son, Ford, with Hammer’s feet in his mouth.

“This happened for a solid 7 minutes,” the actor wrote on his Instagram Story, adding the hashtag “Foot fetish on fleek.” In the video, a woman is also overheard saying, “This is not normal.”

Hammer, of course, deleted the video once things got too hot but his wife, Elizabeth Sanders, responded to the backlash on social media.

“It wasn’t seven minutes,” she wrote. “More like five seconds. Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”

Let’s just say a LOT of people weren’t really comfortable with seeing the video on the web.

 

