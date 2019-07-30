Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Take The Pledge To Join Amir Diamond’s #SoberSoulChallenge!

Close-Up Of Shot Glasses

Source: Richard Theis / EyeEm / Getty

I’m doing a sobriety challenge with TEAM DIAMOND for the month of August and I want you to join me. No alcohol for 31 days. If smoking is your vice…. then no smoking. Give it up. Society and the entertainment industry make us believe that it’s a necessity, BUT THAT’S A LIE! Stay connected with me on social media and hit me up if you need any words of encouragement to get through this journey. This fast will put an end to our bad habits, make room for productivity and help us save more money. LET’S GET IT IN, BABY! Use the hashtag #SoberSoulChallenge to show me you are sticking to your word and making a commitment with me.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston On Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
#SoberSoulChallenge , alcohol , amir diamond , blunt , cigarette , drugs , liquor , smoking , Sobriety , weed

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 6 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close