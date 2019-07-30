Take The Pledge To Join Amir Diamond’s #SoberSoulChallenge!

I’m doing a sobriety challenge with TEAM DIAMOND for the month of August and I want you to join me. No alcohol for 31 days. If smoking is your vice…. then no smoking. Give it up. Society and the entertainment industry make us believe that it’s a necessity, BUT THAT’S A LIE! Stay connected with me on social media and hit me up if you need any words of encouragement to get through this journey. This fast will put an end to our bad habits, make room for productivity and help us save more money. LET’S GET IT IN, BABY! Use the hashtag #SoberSoulChallenge to show me you are sticking to your word and making a commitment with me.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston On Instagram