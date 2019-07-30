Entertainment News
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be Banned From Disney

2012 Disney Christmas Special Taping

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World?

That is the question that has sparked a social media debate. An angry mother went on a social media rant in which she felt couples/adults with no children should not be allowed to visit Disney World.

She wrote, “DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!” and “DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to BANNED!!”

The woman also mentioned that the reasoning behind her angry rant was the adults are causing longer lines and they are making the experience more difficult for adults with children. This rant was triggered by her own experience at the the park. Apparently, her son had a meltdown after she told him they could not wait in a long line.

What are your thoughts on this debate? Should childless adults be banned from Disney?

