Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/30/19

Photo by

The Joe & Radio Now Morning Show
HomeThe Joe & Radio Now Morning Show

Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/30/19

  • Capital One said personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and credit scores of about 100 million individuals in the U.S. were obtained by a hacker, click here
  • Officials found a missile launcher in a man’s luggage at the airport in Baltimore, click here
  • An Amazon delivery driver in Texas was arrested for stealing a dog from the front yard of a home, click here
  • It’s National Cheesecake Day, click here
  • Producers and executives at Netflix in a recent interview shared they hated the term “binge-watch”, click here

Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/30/19 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close