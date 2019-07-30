Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/30/19

- Capital One said personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and credit scores of about 100 million individuals in the U.S. were obtained by a hacker, click here
- Officials found a missile launcher in a man’s luggage at the airport in Baltimore, click here
- An Amazon delivery driver in Texas was arrested for stealing a dog from the front yard of a home, click here
- It’s National Cheesecake Day, click here
- Producers and executives at Netflix in a recent interview shared they hated the term “binge-watch”, click here
