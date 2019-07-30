McDonald’s Adds Spicy Chicken Nuggets To Their Menu — For A Limited Time

So, you like McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets, right? Well, the fast-food giant is FINALLY adding Spicy Chicken Nuggets to the menu. Here’s the catch though, the Spicy McNuggets are debuting over in the U.K. and also, they’re debuting for a limited time.

According to LADBible, the U.K. version are made with a “new, specially-developed recipe” and they’ll come with a tabasco-based dipping sauce to up the spice factor.

The Spicy McNuggets will be added to the McDonald’s U.K. menu on Wednesday (August 7) and will last for about seven weeks. Prices are going to vary between locations and they’re expected to cost anywhere between £3.19 and £4.99. That’s equal to $3.88 and $6.06.

Now, even though the U.S. won’t have the pleasure of getting these limited-time Spicy McNuggets, there are reports that something is coming Stateside in September, something along the lines of a rumored Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders.

According to leaked documents obtained by Business Insider, the new items are similar to the classic buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich and buttermilk tenders … with a spicy twist. The add? Southwestern sauce with a hint of jalapenos. Yeah, time to get hungry.

