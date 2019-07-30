H-Town Foodies
HomeH-Town Foodies

McDonald’s Adds Spicy Chicken Nuggets To Their Menu — For A Limited Time

Fast food, chicken nuggets, Mannheim, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany

Source: uwe umstatter / Getty

So, you like McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets, right? Well, the fast-food giant is FINALLY adding Spicy Chicken Nuggets to the menu. Here’s the catch though, the Spicy McNuggets are debuting over in the U.K. and also, they’re debuting for a limited time.

According to LADBible, the U.K. version are made with a  “new, specially-developed recipe” and they’ll come with a tabasco-based dipping sauce to up the spice factor.

The Spicy McNuggets will be added to the McDonald’s U.K. menu on Wednesday (August 7) and will last for about seven weeks. Prices are going to vary between locations and they’re expected to cost anywhere between £3.19 and £4.99. That’s equal to $3.88 and $6.06.

View this post on Instagram

A pic so good, you could eat it.

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on

Now, even though the U.S. won’t have the pleasure of getting these limited-time Spicy McNuggets, there are reports that something is coming Stateside in September, something along the lines of a rumored Spicy BBQ Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders.

According to leaked documents obtained by Business Insider, the new items are similar to the classic buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich and buttermilk tenders … with a spicy twist. The add? Southwestern sauce with a hint of jalapenos. Yeah, time to get hungry.

RELATED: PODCAST: Do You Wash Your Chicken Before You Cook It?

RELATED: Drums Or Flats: Which Is The Better Chicken Wing?

McDonald's

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close