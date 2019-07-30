Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Do Your Show, Girl: 10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every Millennial Can Relate To

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Funny does not even begin to describe the talent that is Tituss Burgess. Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000’s on shows like 30 Rock, then starring in on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s as the show stealing bestie, we’ve all at one point or another have thought “WTF, Tituss Burgess is so me!”

On Sunday, Burgess was a hell of a mood when he stopped by Andy Cohen‘s WWHL to promote his new film with Eddie Murphy called “Dolemite Is My Name”, when Andy asked him about his relationship with the comedy legend, adding that Murphy “was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up.” Instantly, you can see the disgust on Tituss’ face after Cohen asked the invasive question.

The Dolemite star quickly responded, “He wasn’t problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time … Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me.”

Tituss then faced the crowd, as if he was mumbling something to someone in the audience, and when Andy asked what he was saying, Burgess iconically clapped back. “Keep going, girl. Do your show.” But it wasn’t over just yet. Titus hopped on Instagram to continue to drag the “messy” show host.

“He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

Let’s not act like we haven’t all felt like Tituss before. Hit the flip to check out these hilarious gifs that every millennial can relate to. Maybe some older folks can too — no shade.

Do Your Show, Girl: 10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every Millennial Can Relate To was originally published on globalgrind.com

tituss burgess

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 18 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close