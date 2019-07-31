Entertainment News
Amir Diamond’s Wise Words 7/30/19

Amir Diamond

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

I’ve been doing radio professionally for 7 years. While on this journey, a lot of my friends have blown tf up! Sometimes it can get discouraging. You question why YOU haven’t reached their levels of success when you KNOW you are just as talented. It will happen in due time. I saw FOX 26’s Jonathan Martin tweet something dope earlier. It read: “Always show up and support friends, even if their dreams take off before yours do.” That’s great advice! Take it from me.

