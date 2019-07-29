Entertainment News
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Get Tribute Tattoos Of Their Late Dog [PHOTOS]

Dark Phoenix premiere, held at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

When they lost their dog Waldo Picasso Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were understandably devastated. But, like good dog parents who feel as if they lost a family member (because dogs are family members, guys), the two paid permanent tribute to their late pup with brand new tattoos.

The Jonas star shared a photo of his new ink – a portrait of the Alaskan Klee Kai’s face on Instagram. He captioned the photo simply, “R.I.P. my little angel.”

Turner also shared a doting image of her new tattoo, writing “I miss you, Waldo” on her Instagram story. “Rest In Peace my little baby.” The couple’s tattoo artist Dragon also made sure to document the major occasion, thanking them for allowing him to take part in the tribute to Waldo.

R.I.P. my little angel.

Waldo was tragically hit and killed by a car in New York City last week. The dog got scared by a pedestrian and broke free from his dog walker, sprinting into the road where tragically, an oncoming vehicle struck him.

