Make way for Megan Thee Stallion! If you haven’t hopped on the train by now, I don’t know what you’re waiting on. “Don’t run from us, frieeeeend.” Lol She’s gonna be at our Break the Internet concert on September 6th! Get your tickets before it sells out. Text “UNLOCK” to the number 60796.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram