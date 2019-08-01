Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Happy August: The Many Moods Of The Last Month Of Summer

Best Friends enjoying wine

Source: Getty

Happy August, ya’ll! It’s the eighth month of the year and one of seven months to have a length of 31 days.

And it’s the beginning of a new cycle, which means many things for many people.

 

It’s the beginning of the end of Summer.

 

It’s back to school time for most kids.

 

It’s Leo Season.

It’s Obama’s birthday month. (Aug. 4)

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Airs On HBO (Aug. 2)

 

Dear White People Returns To Netflix.  (Aug. 2)

The VMAs airs this month. (August 26)

It’s Romance Awareness Month.

It’s also National Girlfriend Day, fellas. 

 

Oh, and RIhanna’s dropping her some brand new Fenty Lingerie at Midnight!

How are you celebrating August?

@astrogilz: “july was a shitty ass month, arguably one of the worst and most intense months in terms of astrology but august is gonna be a breezeee and a successful and abundant month for some.”

@lipstick_lane: GEEZUS LEO’S be so hype around August lol

@Britgotjuice: finna delete all this social media shit.. Using the month of august to better myself, find myself, get closer to God, find my happiness & make moves see y’all in September

Hit us up Twitter to share some of the things you love to hate about August. Press the flip for some new month inspiration.

Happy August: The Many Moods Of The Last Month Of Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 5 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close