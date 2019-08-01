News
Day 2 Of A$AP Rocky Trial Featured Testimony From Both Sides

The A$AP Mob rapper and his accuser both offered testimony in court, detailing their version of the events.

A$AP Rocky has concluded the second day of his ongoing trial in Sweden with testimony from himself and the alleged victim, Mustafa Jafari. New video evidence has also been produced, which shows one of Rocky’s bodyguards brutally choke-slamming Jafari.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has a reporter, Adam Westin, inside the courtroom for the second day of the trial who has been providing minute-by-minute updates.

According to Westin (and Google Translate), when A$AP took the stand, he explained that he and his friends just wanted to walk around Sweden, get some air, and check out the sites. He said things were going well and they even took electric scooters to help get around.

He said people started to approach his security guard but A$AP didn’t pay much attention and the security guard asked them to leave. Next thing A$AP knows, the security guard grabs the alleged victim by the collar and moves him out of the way.

A$AP said the situation was a little scary and he said he “assumed that these guys were under the influence of some kind of drug.”

Reports have recently surfaced that the 19-year-old Jafari had a record of assault, theft, and drug possession. In his testimony, Jafari claims he encountered Rocky and his team outside a burger joint and asked them if they saw a friend of his. From there, a verbal altercation allegedly occurred which ended with Jafari catching blows from Rocky and his security team.

