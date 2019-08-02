Did Lena Dunham Sexually Assault Brad Pitt?

Did Lena Dunham Sexually Assault Brad Pitt?

People are FREAKING OUT over this picture that is going crazyyyyy viral.

So at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere Lena Dunham was fan girling over Brad Pitt & decided to go over to him and say hi. And that’s when it happened. That’s when Brad Pitt (barely paying attention to her) went in to give her a side hug, and Lena Dunham went for his mouth. I don’t know if her game plan was to give him an actual real kiss, to just give him a kiss on the cheek and slipped, or what. All I can tell you is that the picture is awkward as hell & it looks like she is actually making contact with the side of his lips.

People are now saying that this is sexual assault, other’s said it just looks like a funny mishap. You can decide for yourself below.

 

We discussed it on the show, you can listen below:

Did Lena Dunham Sexually Assault Brad Pitt? was originally published on radionowindy.com

