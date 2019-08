Don’t bother me this time next weekend. I planned to be cuddled up with my blanket, eating popcorn and watching “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.” I’m a big kid at heart. Something tells me this is going to be a show that we’ll be able to watch with our little ones. It will spark some nostalgia for us and create some dope memories for the kiddos as well. This reboot premieres August 9th on Netflix.

