I don’t know how old the girl is in this video but I want to be like her when I grow up! Shawn Mendes posted this video with the caption “Heart Melting” and honestly if it doesn’t melt yours you might not have a soul. She is definitely all of us when “If I Can’t Have You” comes on.

Written By Eliott King Posted August 4, 2019

