Gigi Hadid Spotted With Someone From The Bachelor!

Most professional celebrity gossipers are saying that Supermodel, world known, Gigi Hadid was out on a date with Tyler C from the Bachelorette!!!

THERE ARE SO MANY LAYERS…WHERE DO I EVEN START?!!?

So first off, if you don’t know who Tyler C is, he was the runner-up on this year’s season of the Bachelorette with Hannah B. What makes this even JUICIER is that on Thursday night after a reunion show of this past season, Hannah B. invited Tyler C. back to her place for drinks. He was seen leaving her place Friday morning which means he stayed the night with her!

THEN….

On Friday, it is discovered that Gigi Hadid is following Tyler C on Instagram! Gigi Hadid only follows less than 1,500 people and she is one of the most famous people in the world right now, and one of those people is just regular guy, Tycler C! Saturday rolls around, and what happens?! A photo starts to circulate among TMZ, the Morning Toast, and other celeb gossipers. The photo is a picture of what seems to be the back of Gigi Hadid & Tyler C leaning up against a bar on a date.

If this is true it will be epic for two reasons:

  1. Tyler C. spent the night with Hannah B. then goes on a date with someone else, just proving he had been untrustworthy this whole time.
  2. A NORMAL GUY, A D-LIST CELEB (AT BEST), IS OUT ON A DATE WITH ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS/GORGEOUS PEOPLE!!! If that can happen anything can happen.

view the photo and decide if you think it’s them for yourself:

