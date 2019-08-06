Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott Filled Kylie Jenner’s Entire House With Roses For Her Birthday [PHOTOS]

61st Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Okay, there are lavish gifts and spoils of appreciation for your significant other but Travis Scott might have taken the cake. Well, Scott AND Kylie Jenner as the two have gone big to show the world how much they care for one another. Case in point? Ahead of her 22nd birthday, Travis decided to fill up Kylie’s entire house with roses.

No, we aren’t kidding – the ENTIRE house.

“My house is covered in ROSES!” Kylie, who turns 22 on Saturday (August 10), captioned an Instagram video that showed her rose-covered floor and perfectly spaced flower arrangements. “@travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭.” And where is daughter Stormi during all of this? Playing in the rose petals to make the clip OD adorable.

Flashback to earlier this year where for Travis’ birthday, Kylie threw an entire Avengers themed birthday party in Los Angeles AND copped a billboard so that all of Los Angeles knew how much she loved the “SICKO MODE” rapper.

Lord, we can’t imagine what the wedding for these lovebirds would look like.

RELATED: Are Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Trying For Baby No. 2 And Marriage?

 

kylie jenner , Travis Scott

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 4 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 4 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close