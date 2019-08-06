Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj Announce “Hot Girl Summer” Collab

The game started recognizing Megan Thee Stallion at a time when it pit women in rap against each other. Stalli ain’t having that. She’s had a pivotal role in transforming the way we see females in the music industry. There can be more than one girl at the top of the world. It’s possible. I’m so ready for her “Hot Girl Summer” collaboration with Nicki Minaj to drop this Thursday night at 11PM central.

PS: Meg is headlining our “Break the Internet” concert on September 6th at Revention Music Center. If you don’t have your tickets yet, you better get them before it sells out! Text BTI to the number 60796.

