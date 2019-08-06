Chris Harrison Weighs In On Tyler C & Gigi Hadid

Chris Harrison Weighs In On Tyler C & Gigi Hadid

What better person to give us some insight on this situation other than Chris Harrison. Mr. Bachelor Franchise himself!

Chris weighed in and said that Tyler C. has now lost all his chances in becoming the next Bachelor for the upcoming season due to all this drama going on.

If you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know, Tyler C. stayed the night with recent Bachelorette, Hannah B. on Thursday night. THEN went out on a date with GIGI HADID on Saturday night. Yes, super-model, world loved, Gigi Hadid.

After all this ~drama~ broke this past weekend, Harrison told Entertainment Tonight, “If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette. So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Honestly, Tyler C. doesn’t even need the Bachelor Franchise anymore! He’s on to bigger and better things. Like A+ List celeb stuff. Even if him and Gigi Hadid was a fluke, or a one night kind of thing, women are going to be LINING up to date him. His clout literally just sky-rocketed. Girls are going to think “oh my gosh, if he can get THE “it girl” supermodel then he had definitely got it going on.” I could be wrong, but I’m probably not.

