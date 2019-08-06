Pink’s Plane Crash Lands In Denmark, Reportedly ‘Burst Into Flames’

A private plane carrying Pink‘s tour manager and crew burst into flames after crash landing in Demark early Tuesday.

Local media reports say the “Just Like A Pill” singer was not on board at the time of the crash. Thankfully, there were no casualties and no one was injured. The crew was set to join the singer on the next stop on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour before the crash.

“Pink was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out okay,” Pink’s promoter, Kristin Svendsen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG, according to CBS News. TMZ reported that the plane, “reportedly caught fire as it was making its final descent at 12:38 AM.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

RELATED: Pink Is A Savage For This Epic Twitter Clapback

Also On Radio Now 92.1: