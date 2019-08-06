What Does ’30-50 Feral Hogs’ Mean?

All Monday, people began using the term ’30-50 feral hogs’ on Twitter. But why?
Well, it became the latest internet meme after a man on Twitter said he needed an assault weapon to “kill the 30-50 feral hogs” that run through his yard as his children play. Ironically enough, it came as a response to the mass shootings that tragically took place in both Ohio and Texas this past weekend.
Musician Jason Isbell tweeted his reaction to the shooting saying, “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”
One user, William McNabb responded back to Isbell, asking one fascinating question.
To be fair, there have been stories written about how much damage feral hogs cause on grounds – up to billions (!) of dollars apparently. Now, maybe it’s the number of feral hogs or the time it would take to resolve the hog issue but the tweet not only went viral, but it also sparked PLENTY of responses.
And hey, someone even was genius enough to combine the feral hogs with the wild (and kind of scary Number Neighbor meme too).
