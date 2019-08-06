Chance the Rapper Believes Fans Want Him To Kill Himself Over ‘The Big Day’ Album

Chance the Rapper’s “debut” album The Big Day isn’t getting the rave reviews the rapper thought it would. He took to Twitter to respond to the criticism and had some very eye-opening responses.

The album which boasts appearances from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, CocoRosie and more is just isn’t impressing fans. Chance’s response to the negative takes on his album was quite interesting. The Acid Rap crafter claimed he believes some of his supporters want him to kill himself.

I’m getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself 😢 — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

He quickly reassured fans he has no intentions of inflicting self-harm on himself, stating in another Tweet:

“That’s not my vibe at all, but I feel the push.”

That’s not my vibe at all, but i feel the push. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

The moment of self-reflection continued with Chance using his Twitter account to “let some of these feelings go” in a thread of Tweets. He touched on how feels people want him to be ashamed before showing appreciation to those who reached out to him over the past few days. He also expressed his happiness for being able to spend time with his family and doing things he used to before getting consumed in the album-making process.

And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

Shame is heavy yo. And feeling shame for something that you were once prideful about is super heavy. — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

He closed out the conversation with a joke pointing out that 100% thing he is sure of is that he loves his wife. The clever swipe is a jab at criticism from fans who claim that all he rapped about on the album.

That I LOVE my wife — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 5, 2019

Its clear Chance is sensitive about his work, and the negative reviews hit him a bit hard. But as long as he still in a good place mentally is all the matters, cause that Tweet talking about suicide is a bit scary. You can head here to read the entire thread.

—

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Chance the Rapper Believes Fans Want Him To Kill Himself Over ‘The Big Day’ Album was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Written By Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted August 6, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: