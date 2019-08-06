News
Chance the Rapper Believes Fans Want Him To Kill Himself Over ‘The Big Day’ Album

Its clear Chance is sensitive about his work, and the negative reviews hit him a bit hard.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Chance the Rapper’s “debut” album The Big Day isn’t getting the rave reviews the rapper thought it would. He took to Twitter to respond to the criticism and had some very eye-opening responses.

The album which boasts appearances from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, CocoRosie and more is just isn’t impressing fans. Chance’s response to the negative takes on his album was quite interesting. The Acid Rap crafter claimed he believes some of his supporters want him to kill himself.

He quickly reassured fans he has no intentions of inflicting self-harm on himself, stating in another Tweet:

“That’s not my vibe at all, but I feel the push.”

The moment of self-reflection continued with Chance using his Twitter account to “let some of these feelings go” in a thread of Tweets. He touched on how feels people want him to be ashamed before showing appreciation to those who reached out to him over the past few days. He also expressed his happiness for being able to spend time with his family and doing things he used to before getting consumed in the album-making process.

He closed out the conversation with a joke pointing out that 100% thing he is sure of is that he loves his wife. The clever swipe is a jab at criticism from fans who claim that all he rapped about on the album.

Its clear Chance is sensitive about his work, and the negative reviews hit him a bit hard. But as long as he still in a good place mentally is all the matters, cause that Tweet talking about suicide is a bit scary. You can head here to read the entire thread.

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Chance the Rapper Believes Fans Want Him To Kill Himself Over ‘The Big Day’ Album was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

