Queen Latifah Signs On As Ursula In ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ LIVE!

22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

“The Little Mermaid” is not one of my fav Disney movies, but I WILL be watching ABC’s Live TV adaption since Queen Latifah is playing Ursula and Shaggy is playing Sebastian. I have nothing against the story line, I just felt like it catered more to the girls. You know how it was growing up. Thank God the world has evolved and bullying is frowned upon. Don’t let society be in charge of what you find interesting. Unless you have a crazy obsession with Amir Diamond; that’s just weird. Lol 😉

ABC , Disney , live , queen latifah , shaggy , The Little Mermaid

