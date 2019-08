Yesterday, we lost an iconic novelist: Toni Morrison. Her work helped propel the African-American culture. She opened doors and paved the way for a lot of entertainers (whether they know it or not). Tonight’s wise words come from her. She once said that “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.” Live this dream and never let someone steal your shine. Rest In Peace, Queen.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram