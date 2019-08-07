The most least surprising celeb news of the day, but equally important, Bella Hadid & The Weekend are broken up!

The two started dating when they met in 2015 and they have broken up I think 4 times now? So it’s honestly not the most surprising thing in the world. The Weekend is apparently putting a lot of time & energy into his music right now and not been putting anytime into his relationship with Bella. Another source is saying that things have been rocky for awhile they’ve actually been split for about a month now. Who knows when they actually split, the only thing that matter sis that they are.

I don’t want to be super judgey about……BUT isn’t it interesting that Bella Hadid & The Weekend’s relationship has been extremely hot and cold for 4 years now. They break up and get back together like they’re a high school band. The EXACT same way that Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are in their relationship. (btw they’re broken up right now too….who knows for how long). Just an interesting observation in my opinion.

Bella Hadid & The Weekend Broke Up…Again was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted August 7, 2019

