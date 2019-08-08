Entertainment News
Taylor Swift To Perform AT MTV VMAs

iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2019

Source: WENN/Mega / WENN

Taylor Swift is hitting the VMAs stage!

MTV announced on Wednesday that Swift is expected to perform at the show on August 26th. The big deal? It’s her first performance on the VMAs stage in four years after her surprising collaboration with Nicki Minaj in 2015.

Plus, it will be the first major television performance for Swift after the release of her seventh studio effort Lover, which is due out on August 23rd. Now, we have no clue what she will perform but it’s been teased as a “world premiere performance” according to MTV. We’ve previously gotten three singles from her upcoming album including “Me!” with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “You Need To Calm Down” and “The Archer.”

Swift is coming into the night with 10 nominations, tied with Ariana Grande for the most noms of the night. She’s up for Video of the Year (“You Need to Calm Down”), Song of the Year (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Collaboration (“Me!”), Best Pop Video (“You Need to Calm Down”), Video for Good (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Direction (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Visual Effects (“Me!”), Best Editing (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Art Direction (“You Need to Calm Down”) and Best Cinematography (“Me!”).

taylor swift

