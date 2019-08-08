Wednesday, Channing Tatum took to his social media to alert fans that he would be taking a break from social media.

He wrote:

I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I’ve been trying to get inspired to create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least i haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.

Tatum also added, “I’ll probably come back at some point, but if i do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

We get it, social media can be a lot sometimes. We hope this break gets Tatum back in the right headspace to create again.

See Also:

Channing Tatum’s Dad Learned About His Son’s Past As A Stripper By Watching ‘Ellen’

Amber Rose Compares Her Stripper Past To Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Leaving Social Media To “Get Inspired” was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted August 8, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: