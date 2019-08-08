Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Channing Tatum Leaving Social Media To “Get Inspired”

2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Wednesday, Channing Tatum took to his social media to alert fans that he would be taking a break from social media.

He wrote:

I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I’ve been trying to get inspired to create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least i haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.

Tatum also added, “I’ll probably come back at some point, but if i do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

We get it, social media can be a lot sometimes. We hope this break gets Tatum back in the right headspace to create again.

See Also: 

Channing Tatum’s Dad Learned About His Son’s Past As A Stripper By Watching ‘Ellen’

Amber Rose Compares Her Stripper Past To Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Leaving Social Media To “Get Inspired” was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 3 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 3 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close