Kylie Jenner was seen getting on a private jet yesterday with a white gown in hand to set off to Italy for her 22nd birthday coming up this Saturday!

She was getting on the jet with bf Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, and bff Sofia Richie. She was also getting on the plane with a white gown that a LOT of people are thinking is a wedding gown. Don’t get too excited tho, because sources are saying they are definitely not getting married. Kim & Khloe are not going to be attending the Italian vacay and it’s not like Kylie would get married without two of her sisters there. Plus, when I saw the picture of this “white gown” it looked more like a fancy white duster, or cover up to me…not a wedding dress.

People Are Convinced Kylie Jenner’s Getting Married was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted August 8, 2019

