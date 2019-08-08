News
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of ‘Euphoria’

"Euphoria" Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Takes Us On A Tour Of Their Set For The First Time

If you haven’t watched Euphoria yet, what are you doing?

The HBO series took the world by storm over this past season, and even though it’s been less than a week since the season 1 finale, fans are anxiously waiting to hear more information about season 2.

Taking advantage of all of their fans and the fragile state they’re in right now, the official Euphoria Twitter account has been tweeting out little teasers today, which started with a simple call to action: get ready.

After that, they got more specific, tagging one of the stars of the show, Sydney Sweeney.

The proceeded to ask her if they should release the secret project, and teased back and forth a few times before actually revealing what they were talking about.

Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of 'Euphoria'

euphoria

