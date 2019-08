Big Sean is one of my top 5 young rappers. Not too many people can compete with him. It’s dope that he wears his heart on his sleeve and ain’t afraid to talk about his feelings in his music. I’ve had the opportunity to chill with him before one of his shows and his energy is just how you would imagine it to be; chill, laid back and introspective. Check out his performance from last night on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon:

