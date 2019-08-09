Katy Perry Releases New Break Up Song, “Small Talk” [NEW MUSIC]

Katy Perry has a new breakup single out!

Titled “Small Talk,” the “Never Really Over” singer gives fans another relatable (and catchy) breakup track which according to her is about the “poignant acknowledgment of the emotional distance that develops after a breakup” and how two people can go from “strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime.”

“Isn’t it weird/ That you’ve seen me naked/ We had conversations about forever/ Now it’s about the weather, okay,” she sings on the Charlie Puth co-written track. “Had every inch of your skin/ There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been/ Ain’t it funny, ’cause now there’s nothing left but small talk.”

Watch the official lyric video to the single below. There’s no word if “Small Talk” will appear on her upcoming album but you can only imagine that after reconciling with Taylor Swift and planning women empowerment anthems with Selena Gomez, the new album will definitely be a hit with fans.

RELATED: How Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Reconciled

RELATED: Taylor Swift & Katy Perry End Their Feud With “You Need To Calm Down” Video [WATCH]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: