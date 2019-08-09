Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Katy Perry Releases New Break Up Song, “Small Talk” [NEW MUSIC]

Katy Perry unveils her new shoe collection at Macy's

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Katy Perry has a new breakup single out!

Titled “Small Talk,” the “Never Really Over” singer gives fans another relatable (and catchy) breakup track which according to her is about the “poignant acknowledgment of the emotional distance that develops after a breakup” and how two people can go from “strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime.”

“Isn’t it weird/ That you’ve seen me naked/ We had conversations about forever/ Now it’s about the weather, okay,” she sings on the Charlie Puth co-written track. “Had every inch of your skin/ There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been/ Ain’t it funny, ’cause now there’s nothing left but small talk.”

Watch the official lyric video to the single below. There’s no word if “Small Talk” will appear on her upcoming album but you can only imagine that after reconciling with Taylor Swift and planning women empowerment anthems with Selena Gomez, the new album will definitely be a hit with fans.

RELATED: How Taylor Swift &amp; Katy Perry Reconciled

RELATED: Taylor Swift &amp; Katy Perry End Their Feud With “You Need To Calm Down” Video [WATCH]

katy perry

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 3 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 3 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close