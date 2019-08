We’re ending the summer with the Queen of “Hot Girl Summer”: Ms. Megan Thee Stallion. I’m taking a break from alcohol for the month of August, but on September 6th: I’m driving the MFin boat!! I’m hoping and praying that she brings her dog “4oe” along for the ride. Get your tickets (before they sell out) by texting the letters BTI to the number 60796. After you do that, check out her new collab with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign!!!

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram