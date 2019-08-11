Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Less than a year after they tied the knot, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called it quits!

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors of a split between the two began earlier on Saturday when Cyrus, 26, posted a photo of herself on Instagram not wearing her wedding ring.

Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED

Earlier this summer, the “Mother Daughter” revealed that she didn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus told Elle for their 2019 cover story, adding that certain details of her and Hemsworth’s love life are something she’s decided to keep private.

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

She added, “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Cyrus and the 29-year-old Hemsworth first met on the set of Nicolas Sparks’ The Last Song in 2009. Since then the pair have split, gotten back together and split again before Hemsworth proposed to her in 2012. Their engagement ended a year later but they reconciled in 2015.

Last December, the two were wed in an intimate ceremony in their home in Franklin, Tennessee. The pair became closer than ever after their beloved Malibu home burned down during last year’s California wildfires.

“The timing for their wedding makes perfect sense. They, like many others, endured a painful loss which deepened their bond,” a friend of the singer told PEOPLE after the pair got married.

“They don’t have doubts about their relationship,” a Cyrus source added. “They both wanted to get married. They have both matured a lot, and it seemed like the perfect time for them to get married.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Gets Candid About Her “Modern” Marriage

RELATED: WATCH: Miley Cyrus Brings Out Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus at Glastonbury

RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: See The Dress, Photos And More!

0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
