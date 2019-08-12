Entertainment News
BTS Announce They’re Taking An Extended Break

The BTS Army is taking the news rather well!

BTS named ambassadors for Hyundai

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

BTS, the most popular boy band in the world and K-Pop’s legendary septet announced that its members are going on an extended hiatus from performing after a concert in Seoul this past weekend.

For the first time since the group’s debut in 2013, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V are taking some well deserved time off to “rest and recharge”.

“This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly,” the group said in a statement. There’s no exact word on how long this vacation will last or what the “Boy With Luv” singers will do with their newfound free time but their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, hopes that fans give them their privacy.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off,” the company wrote. “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

Since truly breaking through stateside, BTS has set numerous records for K-Pop acts, became the first K-Pop group to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, won numerous social media awards and more. The BTS Army is more than likely going to handle the news with grace and care. Enjoy vacation, BTS!

