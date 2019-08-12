Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus ‘Struggled’ With Making Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Work

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Miley Cyrus wanted to make her fairtale marriage to Liam Hemsworth work before their untimely split over the weekend.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep broke the news to PEOPLE on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

The singer reportedly tried to save their marriage via different interventions such as therapy and counseling but none of it took as Hemsworth “didn’t come close to meeting her halfway,” according to TMZ.

The insider added that it “became apparent a while ago it wasn’t going to work and they drifted apart,” adding that the pair actually have been broken up for months and are just now making public statements.

