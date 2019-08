This year has been dedicated to ridding myself of toxicity. I took a break from alcohol and learned that a lot of negativity was attached to that bottle of whiskey. Often times, whenever I was drinking… I was around people who weren’t good for me. I’m much happier now that I’ve pinpointed the problem and put in the work to erase that energy out of my life. Check out this video below to help you discover whether you are in any toxic relationships.

