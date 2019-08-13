A Mom Is Charging $$$ To Go To Her Son’s BDay Party

A mom is charging kids $84 a person to attend her son’s 14th birthday party & other parents are PISSED.

She is taking everyone to go go-carting which is expensive, and 40 miles away. She decided to rent a bus to take all of the kids since it is so far away. With the expenses of the go-carting plus the bus for transportation she is charging the kids (aka the parents) $84 to go! Oh and on top of THAT she asks the parents to make sure their kids bring their OWN lunches. Is this fair or totally crazy????

If you ask me….you shouldn’t host a party you can’t afford. Have something cheaper at a park with a field day olympics or something like that. Why take them so far away if you can’t afford it.

listen to the whole discussion below:

Posted August 13, 2019

