Flo Rida surprised me and stopped by the studio today. It was such an honor because this guy is the king of summer time hit records! He was one of the kindest, warmest, down to earth celebs I’ve met. He’s one of the few people who has the ability to change the atmosphere in a positive way when he walks into a room. Check out his new song “Snack” feat. E-40 & Sage The Gemini below.

