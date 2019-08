Bebe Rexha made the first move when texting her “number neighbor” and here are the results. They obviously had no idea they were texting Bebe Rexha as evident by the nonchalant, passive responses.

I HAVE to know what happened next and how that facetime call went!

Bebe Rexha Texted Her Number Neighbor & Here’s What Happened was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted August 14, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: