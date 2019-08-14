Entertainment News
A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden, Won’t Face Jail Time

a$ap rocky

Source: Frazer Harrison/AMA2014 / Getty

A$AP Rocky has been convicted of assault in Sweden.

The rapper, born Rakim Mayers was given a suspended sentenced for the altercation that took place in Stockholm on June 30. Per CNN, the artist and two members of his entourage, David Rispers and Bladimir Corniel, were all found guilty of assault on Wednesday (Aug. 14) after a week of deliberations. Although Rocky and his entourage claimed self-defense following the release of video evidence, the court found that the three men were liable of assault against 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari.

“The defendants have claimed that they acted in self-defense. Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack,” the Stockholm District Court said in its ruling. “Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

Swedish prosecutors reportedly were planning to give the Long Live A$AP rapper a six-month jail sentence on the assault charge. However, he’ll only be required to pay a fine of 139,700 Swedish krona ($14,634) in damages according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Sunday (Aug. 11), Rocky addressed the case publicly for the first time during a performance in California. “Hopefully we won’t have to go back to jail or nothing like that, that would be crazy,” he told the audience at the Real Street Festival. “It was an unfortunate event and I’m just trying to stay blessed.”

The case drew widespread attention from music industry acts and friends of the rapper such as A$AP Ferg, Tyler the Creator, Miguel, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and more who called for his release.

