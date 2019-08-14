Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Congrats are in order for model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin! The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together!

The couple were celebrating the ninth wedding anniversary when they made the big announcement on Wednesday (Aug. 14). Graham shared a video of the two posing for a picture and as the camera began to pull away, it revealed Graham’s pregnant belly resulting in the coupling yelling, “Surprise!”

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin … Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin shared a pic of the happy couple holding a picture of a sonogram, along with a collection of throwback photos of he and Graham throughout their relationship.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” Ervin wrote. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”