News
HomeNews

Travis Scott Teases A New Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration

Travis Scott got more heat in his closet than a cartel hitman...

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

To sneakerheads such as ourselves, Travis Scott might as well change his name to LL Scott J’s because all we do is catch L’s whenever we try to cop Scott’s J’s. Maybe we’ll have better luck with the Air Force 1 collaboration he’s recently teased that already has hypebeasts foaming at the mouth.

In a recent post from La Flame’s IG account, the Houston rapper is flexing an unreleased pair of Air Force 1’s which feature some black and yellow accents over some cream and gum soles. But what caught everyone’s eyes were the zipper covers that went over the tongue and lace portion of the kicks.

It’s kind of reminiscent of the Gary Payton Nike Air Zoom Flights from back in the day except those “Glove”‘s covered the base of the kicks. These Travis Scott 1’s just cover the tongues.

View this post on Instagram

0000000000$$$$$000000000

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

No word yet on whether or not these will ever see a general release as some of Scott’s most sought after sneakers such as the limited as f*ck editions of the Air Jordan VI’s which came in three ridiculously hot colorways (Purple, Green, and Grey) were restricted to a “Family and Friends” release. In other words only Travis Scott’s and Jordan Brand’s closest confidants got a pair.

For the rest of us sneakerheads who are still recovering from the broken hearts suffered with Scott’s recent release of the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Lows, prepare for some salt in the wound as the highly anticipated release of the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan VI’s are rumored to drop on September 14 with a 62,000 pair count set to release to the public. In other words, sneaker bots gonna leave us true blue collectors out in the cold once again.

Travis Scott Teases A New Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

Travis Scott

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 2 hours ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 2 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close