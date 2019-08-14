H-Town
Harris County Constable’s Office Requests No Criminal Activity During Heat Wave

We all know this isn’t the same sun we played in when we were kids and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is asking for any potential criminal to reconsider their actions for one reason – it’s too hot outside.

“Due to the ongoing extreme heat the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is requesting that all criminal activity for the week be suspended until further notice,” the constable’s office wrote on Facebook. “We’re asking all those would-be criminals and repeat criminals planning nefarious activities, & those committing crimes out of sheer boredom, to please re-evaluate your life choices and stay indoors.”

What could you do as opposed to committing crimes according to the constable’s office? Read a book, organize the pantry, go see The Lion King again. Something, anything other than committing a crime.

Heat advisories have been in effect for most of the week and highs have been in the 100s for the last few days. Expect highs to reach anywhere from 95 to 97 for the next few days.

 

