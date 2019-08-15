Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash In Tennesee

2018 Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Awards

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved ina fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr, his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter were on the plane when it crashed on a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County.

According to TMZ, Earnhardt Jr was transported to a nearby hospital. A rep for Earnhardt said that he and his family are fine after the crash.

Jr’s sister, Kelley, also released a statement confirming her brother and sister in law were involved in the crash but that everyone is fine.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

More on this story as it develops.

 

dale Earnhardt jr

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Kygo Drops New Video For Whitney Houston’s “Higher…
 1 hour ago
08.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Movie Trailer Alert: “I Still Believe”
 2 hours ago
08.27.19
Yesterday UK Premiere
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Keke Palmer & Amir Diamond
“Strahan & Sara” Changes It’s Name As Keke…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Monsta
Forbes Highlight’s Amir Diamond’s Interview With Monsta X!…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
12 items2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
ESSENCE Festival Concert
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Lizzo performs on the Today Show
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's)
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
These Throwback Clips Of Keke Palmer Prove She…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swifts Drops New “Lover” Album + VIDEO!
 4 days ago
08.23.19
2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards
WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Are…
 4 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close