Alessia Cara Nailed Impressions Of Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse [VIDEO]

Alessia Cara Streamy Awards

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

Alessia Cara is not only an amazingly talented singer, many would be surprised to know the 23-year-old is also a really great impersonator.

Cara appeared on the The Late Show With Jimmy Fallon and played a game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions.” In the game, the guest has to impersonate another well-known artist and perform the given song.

In 2017, the former Grammy Best New Artist winner crushed the game with her impressions of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Lorde. So, she had to come back and defend her title as best impersonator.

Check it out.

Who do you think won?

Alessia Cara Nailed Impressions Of Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse [VIDEO]

